2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cyclist pedals at a constant velocity of 8.0 m/s. He noticed a level crossing sign on the road 50 m away from his position. After 1.0 s the cyclist decides to apply a constant deceleration so that he stops just before hitting the level crossing sign. Determine the applied deceleration.
A cyclist pedals at a constant velocity of 8.0 m/s. He noticed a level crossing sign on the road 50 m away from his position. After 1.0 s the cyclist decides to apply a constant deceleration so that he stops just before hitting the level crossing sign. Determine the applied deceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-8.0 m/s2
B
-4.0 m/s2
C
-0.76 m/s2
D
-0.64 m/s2