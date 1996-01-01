34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
PRACTICE PROBLEM
An oscillator in a water wave tank generates plane waves at a frequency of 2.5 Hz. The waves propagate at a speed of 4.0 cm/s. The waves strike at normal incidence, the gap between two long rods fixed to the wall of the tank. At 20 cm from the rods, a diffraction pattern is produced. The first diffraction minimum is 3.5 cm from the central maximum. Find the diffraction angle θ for the second and third diffraction minimums.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The second diffraction minimum occurs at ±10.1° and the third diffraction minimum occurs at ±16.2°
B
The second diffraction minimum occurs at ±10.1° and the third diffraction minimum occurs at ±18.4°
C
The second diffraction minimum occurs at ±20.2° and the third diffraction minimum occurs at ±31.1°
D
The second diffraction minimum occurs at ±20.2° and the third diffraction minimum occurs at ±36.8°