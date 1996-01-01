An oscillator in a water wave tank generates plane waves at a frequency of 2.5 Hz. The waves propagate at a speed of 4.0 cm/s. The waves strike at normal incidence, the gap between two long rods fixed to the wall of the tank. At 20 cm from the rods, a diffraction pattern is produced. The first diffraction minimum is 3.5 cm from the central maximum. Find the diffraction angle θ for the second and third diffraction minimums.