17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A self-navigating space vehicle moves a pendulum between planetary objects. A pendulum has a period of 1.2 s on Jupiter (g = 24.8 m/s2). The pendulum is moved to a different planetary object where its period is measured to be 3.2 s. Calculate the gravitational acceleration on the planetary object.
A self-navigating space vehicle moves a pendulum between planetary objects. A pendulum has a period of 1.2 s on Jupiter (g = 24.8 m/s2). The pendulum is moved to a different planetary object where its period is measured to be 3.2 s. Calculate the gravitational acceleration on the planetary object.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.3 m/s2
B
3.49 m/s2
C
66.1 m/s2
D
15.2 m/s2