9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A technician wishes to perform a repair by riveting an elastic material onto a gap in an object. She cuts 18.0 cm of the material and applies a force of 10.0 N on it. She observes the material increase in length by 4.0 cm. The material is applied on the patch with an elongation of 2.80 cm. Determine the maximum force it applies to the object.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.50 N
B
7.00 N
C
9.50 N
D
10.6 N
E
14.3 N