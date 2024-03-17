9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
A meteor with a mass of 2.0×104 kg is approaching Earth. It is currently 1.5×106 m away and moving directly towards the Earth with a velocity of 200 m/s. If no external forces act upon it, what will be its speed upon impact with the Earth's surface?
Hint: gravitational constant G = 6.67×10-11 Nm2/kg2
mass of earth ME = 5.98×1024 kg
radius of earth rE = 6.38×106 m
