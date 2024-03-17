A meteor with a mass of 2.0﻿ × \times ×﻿104 kg is approaching Earth. It is currently 1.5﻿ × \times ×﻿106 m away and moving directly towards the Earth with a velocity of 200 m/s. If no external forces act upon it, what will be its speed upon impact with the Earth's surface?

Hint: gravitational constant G = 6.67﻿ × \times ×﻿10-11 Nm2/kg2

mass of earth M E = 5.98﻿ × \times ×﻿1024 kg