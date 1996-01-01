34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Single Slit Diffraction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A monochromatic beam of light with a wavelength of λ is incident on a single slit. The width of the slit is 150λ. The diffraction pattern is observed on a screen placed 3.25 m away from the slit. Calculate the width of the central maximum in the resulting diffraction pattern.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 mm
B
43 mm
C
3.0 cm
D
8.6 cm