9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A labourer is pushing a 3.2 kg box on level ground with a force given by Fx = (18 - 3x) N, where x is in 'm'. Determine the speed of the box when it is pushed to a distance of 5.0 m if the box is initially at rest. Consider that μk between the box and the ground is 0.23.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.20 m/s
B
10.2 m/s
C
5.73 m/s
D
3.61 m/s