34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aperture is illuminated with a beam of light of wavelength 550 nm. The light intensity pattern observed on a screen positioned 2.0 m behind the aperture is shown below. Identify the type of the aperture based on the observed pattern.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Single slit
B
Double slit
C
Single circular hole
D
Double circular hole