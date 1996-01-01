A helium-neon laser beam of wavelength 632.8 nm is directed to a vertical slit of width 350 μm. The diffraction pattern composed of bright and dark fringes is viewed on a board at 2.00 m from the slit. The bright central fringe occurs at θ=0°. A Photosensor moves across the viewing board measuring the intensity of the diffracted light as a function of the horizontal distance. An intensity of 4.25 ×10 -6 W/m 2 is measured at θ=0°. The detector is moved to point P. Point P is located three-quarters of the distance between the bright central fringe and the first dark fringe, beginning from the bright central fringe. Determine the measured intensity at point P.