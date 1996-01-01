8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
You rotate a metal ball attached to a 0.48-m chain directly beneath you, creating a circular motion on the ground. The ball completes one full rotation every 0.68 s. Determine the angle that the chain forms with the vertical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
67°
B
70°
C
76°
D
96°