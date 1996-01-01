34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A photographer is using a telephoto lens to capture pictures of birds. If the camera lens has an 85 mm focal length, and the aperture is fully opened to 34 mm, determine what the f-number of this telephoto lens will be.
A photographer is using a telephoto lens to capture pictures of birds. If the camera lens has an 85 mm focal length, and the aperture is fully opened to 34 mm, determine what the f-number of this telephoto lens will be.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5
B
3.0
C
3.5
D
5.2