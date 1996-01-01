17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The motion of a simple pendulum approaches SHM for small displacements. Suppose you displace a sphere suspended from a 1.4 m long thread through 25.0°, i) what is its period assuming a small displacement? ii) What is the period using the given three terms of equation ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.37 s ii) 2.37 s
B
i) 2.37 s ii) 2.40 s
C
i) 2.37 s ii) 0.908 s
D
i) 16.6 s ii) 2.40 s
E
i) 16.6 s ii) 2.37 s
F
i) 16.6 s ii) 0.908 s