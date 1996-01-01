34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a lab experiment, a diffraction grating is used to study light patterns. The second-order maximum for the diffraction pattern appears at an angle of 30.0°. Determine the angle at which the third-order maximum would occur.
A
25.3°
B
38.7°
C
48.6°
D
84.5°