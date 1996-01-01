An ion with a positive charge Q is located at a distance d from a molecule with polarizability α. The ion generates an electric field (E) that induces an electric dipole in the molecule, resulting in the separation of positive and negative charges within the molecule. The magnitude of the induced dipole moment can be expressed as p = αE. Derive an expression for the force, Fion, exerted by the ion on the induced dipole. The expression should be in terms of the charge Q, distance d, polarizability α, and other relevant constants.