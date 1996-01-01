9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.00-N ball is thrown from the ground upwards to the air. At 10.0 m above the ground, you measure its speed as 20.0 m/s. Calculate the ball's initial speed using the work-energy theorem.
A 2.00-N ball is thrown from the ground upwards to the air. At 10.0 m above the ground, you measure its speed as 20.0 m/s. Calculate the ball's initial speed using the work-energy theorem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.3 m/s
B
24.4 m/s
C
34.4 m/s
D
20.3 m/s