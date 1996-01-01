8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Uniform Circular Motion
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a small ball positioned within a rotating drum, which is open at the top. The drum rotates about a vertical axis with a frequency f, while the ball is restricted to traverse the inner frictionless circular path of radius R. Calculate the angle ϕ at which the ball reaches equilibrium inside the drum, signifying that it does not ascend or descend along the circular trajectory.
Imagine a small ball positioned within a rotating drum, which is open at the top. The drum rotates about a vertical axis with a frequency f, while the ball is restricted to traverse the inner frictionless circular path of radius R. Calculate the angle ϕ at which the ball reaches equilibrium inside the drum, signifying that it does not ascend or descend along the circular trajectory.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ϕ=cos−1[2πfRMg]
B
ϕ=cos−1[4π2fRMg]
C
ϕ=cos−1[4π2f2Rg]
D
ϕ=cos−1[2π2f2R2g]