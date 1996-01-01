9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
An iron ball having a mass of 50 kg is tied to the ceiling using a 2.0 m long chain. Determine the top speed of the iron ball if it is released at an angle of 30 degrees with the vertical.
An iron ball having a mass of 50 kg is tied to the ceiling using a 2.0 m long chain. Determine the top speed of the iron ball if it is released at an angle of 30 degrees with the vertical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.25 m/s
B
2.29 m/s
C
2.68 m/s
D
5.52 m/s