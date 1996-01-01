A beam of coherent light of wavelength 488 nm illuminates an aperture. The light intensity pattern observed on a screen positioned 2.8 m behind the aperture is shown below. Is the aperture a single slit or a double slit? If the observed pattern corresponds to a single-slit diffraction pattern, what is the width of the slit? Alternatively, what is the distance between the two slits if the pattern indicates a double-slit interference pattern?



