34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 750 lines/mm diffraction grating produces an interference pattern, as shown in the figure below. This pattern is projected onto a screen located 1.1 m away from the grating. Can you determine the wavelength of the light causing this pattern?
A 750 lines/mm diffraction grating produces an interference pattern, as shown in the figure below. This pattern is projected onto a screen located 1.1 m away from the grating. Can you determine the wavelength of the light causing this pattern?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.6 μm
B
0.4 μm
C
0.3 μm
D
0.2 μm