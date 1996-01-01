24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Flux
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the xy-plane, a rectangular surface is lying with one of its corners at the origin. The surface has dimensions of 15.0 cm parallel to the x-axis and 10.0 cm parallel to the y-axis. The unit vector normal to the surface points in the positive z-direction. An electric field of magnitude (1500/m)y N/C k is applied uniformly over the surface. What is the electric flux through it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.450 Nm2/C
B
1.13 Nm2/C
C
2.25 Nm2/C
D
3.75 Nm2/C