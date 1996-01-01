34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diffraction grating is used with a laser that emits light with a monochromatic wavelength of 632.8 nm. The grating has 555 grooves/mm. The laser light is incident at an angle of 35° and diffracted by the grating at an angle of θ. Determine the angles θm at which the primary maxima of the diffraction pattern will be observed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
θm = -42° ; -23° ; -14° ; 14° ; 20° ; 40°
B
θm =-42° ; -23° ; 20° ; 40°
C
θm = -56°; -29° ; -7.4° ; 13° ; 35°; 68°
D
θm = -7.4° ; 13°; 35°; 68°