17. Periodic Motion
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
An L-meter-long regular wooden bar of mass M and uniform composition is pivoted using a nail at a point (0.3L) as measured from one end of the bar. For the bar oscillating at small angles, derive an expression for the frequency f of the oscillation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(2/π)√[15g/37L]
B
(1/π)√[60g/37L]
C
(1/4π)√[37g/15L]
D
(1/π)√[15g/37L]