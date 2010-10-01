9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 78 kg anvil at rest, was dropped from a height of 210 m above the ground. After crashing into the ground, it got buried 1.2 m into the soil. Given that the terminal velocity of the anvil was 52 m/s, calculate how much work the soil did on it to bring it to rest again.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-3.2 x 105 J
B
-2.7 x 105 J
C
-1.1 x 105 J
D
3.2 x 105 J