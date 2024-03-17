9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
An elastic string was stretched from x = 4.0 cm to x = 9.4 cm, where x = 0.0 indicates the string's unstretched length. Drawing a force versus x graph for the string find the work needed to stretch the string. Assume the string has a spring constant K = 44 N/m.
