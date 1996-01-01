17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation of SHM motion of a simple pendulum is derived using assumptions that make it valid for small displacements. During an experiment, you suspend a spherical ball using a 1.20 m long thread and displace the pendulum by 28°. Calculate the period of the pendulum assuming small displacement and using the equation . i) State the value that is more accurate, ii) Determine the percentage error in the other value by comparing it with the value you consider accurate.
The equation of SHM motion of a simple pendulum is derived using assumptions that make it valid for small displacements. During an experiment, you suspend a spherical ball using a 1.20 m long thread and displace the pendulum by 28°. Calculate the period of the pendulum assuming small displacement and using the equation . i) State the value that is more accurate, ii) Determine the percentage error in the other value by comparing it with the value you consider accurate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) T calculated from the given equation ii) 1%
B
i) T calculated assuming small displacement ii) 1%
C
i) T calculated assuming small displacement ii) 3%
D
i) T calculated from the given equation ii) 3%
E
i) T calculated from the given equation ii) 2%
F
i) T calculated assuming small displacement ii) 2%