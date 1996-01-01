The equation of SHM motion of a simple pendulum is derived using assumptions that make it valid for small displacements. During an experiment, you suspend a spherical ball using a 1.20 m long thread and displace the pendulum by 28°. Calculate the period of the pendulum assuming small displacement and using the equation . i) State the value that is more accurate, ii) Determine the percentage error in the other value by comparing it with the value you consider accurate.