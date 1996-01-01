9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a situation in which a scooter travels at a speed of 'v' m/s with a stopping distance of 'd' m. Determine the scooter's revised minimum stopping distance when its velocity is raised to '3v' m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
d
B
3d
C
9d
D
27d