2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car begins its journey by accelerating at a rate of 0.15 m/s2 for 6.0 seconds. Afterwards, it maintains a constant speed for 80 seconds, and finally, it decelerates at a rate of -0.30 m/s2 for 3.0 seconds to come to a stop. Calculate the distance from where the car initially started its journey.
A car begins its journey by accelerating at a rate of 0.15 m/s2 for 6.0 seconds. Afterwards, it maintains a constant speed for 80 seconds, and finally, it decelerates at a rate of -0.30 m/s2 for 3.0 seconds to come to a stop. Calculate the distance from where the car initially started its journey.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.6 × 101 m
B
2.7 × 101 m
C
1.3 × 102 m
D
7.2 × 102 m