8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Satellite Motion: Intro
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Global positioning system (GPS) satellites use nearly round orbits about 20200 km above the earth's surface. Determine the orbital speed of a GPS satellite required to keep the satellite in orbit.
Global positioning system (GPS) satellites use nearly round orbits about 20200 km above the earth's surface. Determine the orbital speed of a GPS satellite required to keep the satellite in orbit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4440 m/s
B
7460 m/s
C
3870 m/s
D
14000 m/s
E
7910 m/s
F
6890 m/s