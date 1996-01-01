A bus is driven at a speed of 18 m/s. The bus driver notices a competitor's van at a bus stop 180 m ahead. The van's schedule states it will leave the bus stop after 16 seconds. The bus driver wishes to reach the bus stop as the van takes off. The driver has a response time of 2 s before applying brakes and decelerating uniformly. Determine the speed of the bus as it arrives at the bus stop while the van is taking off.