27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Resistors and Ohm's Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the optimal value for the resistance R of a load resistor connected to a 12-volt battery with an internal resistance of 2 Ω, in order to maximize the power dissipation by the load resistor.
Determine the optimal value for the resistance R of a load resistor connected to a 12-volt battery with an internal resistance of 2 Ω, in order to maximize the power dissipation by the load resistor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 Ω
B
2 Ω
C
1 Ω
D
0.5 Ω