27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experimental setup consists of a battery with an EMF of 6.0 V and three resistors as shown below. Calculate the current passing through the battery and VA - VB when the switch is (a) open and b) closed.
An experimental setup consists of a battery with an EMF of 6.0 V and three resistors as shown below. Calculate the current passing through the battery and VA - VB when the switch is (a) open and b) closed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Open Switch: 6.0/11.0 A, -36/11 V; Closed Switch: 6.0/5.0 A, 0 V
B
Open Switch: 6.0/5.0 A, 36/11 V; Closed Switch: 6.0/11.0 A, 0 V
C
Open Switch: 6.0/11.0 A, -36/11 V; Closed Switch: 6.0/5.0 A, 6.0 V
D
Open Switch: 6.0/11.0 A, 0 V; Closed Switch: 6.0/5.0 A, 36/11 V