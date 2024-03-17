9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tennis ball launcher uses a spring mechanism to project balls. The force to compress the spring an amount z is given by F=100z+5z3 , where z is in meters and F in newtons. If the spring is compressed 0.80 m, what speed will it give to a 0.057-kg tennis ball when released?
