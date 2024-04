A tennis ball launcher uses a spring mechanism to project balls. The force to compress the spring an amount  z z z is given by  F = 100 z + 5 z 3 F = 100z + 5z^3 F=100z+5z3 , where  z z z is in meters and  F F F in newtons. If the spring is compressed 0.80 m, what speed will it give to a 0.057-kg tennis ball when released?