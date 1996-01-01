9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer is designing an air-powered cannon to shoot tennis balls. He wants it to shoot the tennis balls at a speed of 32 m/s. Given that the length of the cannon barrel should be 62 cm and the mass of a tennis ball is 58 g, using the work-energy principle, calculate the constant force F that the air pressure should apply on a tennis ball over the length of the barrel.
An engineer is designing an air-powered cannon to shoot tennis balls. He wants it to shoot the tennis balls at a speed of 32 m/s. Given that the length of the cannon barrel should be 62 cm and the mass of a tennis ball is 58 g, using the work-energy principle, calculate the constant force F that the air pressure should apply on a tennis ball over the length of the barrel.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 N
B
3.0 N
C
48 N
D
96 N