27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
In some electronic applications, the conductance of a wire, given by G=σA/L, is more useful than its resistance. If a copper wire has a length of 3.0 m and a diameter of 2.0 mm, what is its conductance? The conductivity of copper is approximately 5.96×107 Ω-1 m-1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
45 S
B
52 S
C
62 S
D
70 S