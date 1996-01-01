9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.0 kg box is pushed across a horizontal surface with a speed of 1.5 m/s. The box travels a distance of 1.25 m before coming to a stop. What is the coefficient of kinetic friction between the box and the surface?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.90
B
0.09
C
0.06
D
0.60