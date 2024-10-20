Collisions with Springs
A group of physics students are conducting an experiment to test the limits of springs. They have a 400 g block moving on a frictionless surface, which collides with the spring. The velocity of the block and the force exerted on it by the spring during the collision are recorded, as shown in the figure below. What is the duration of the collision - the time the block spends in contact with the spring?
