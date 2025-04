11. Momentum & Impulse / Collisions with Springs / Problem 3

A 100 g ball of dough is traveling at 3.0 m/s and strikes another 100 g ball of dough at rest on a frictionless surface. The two balls stick together and then compress a horizontal spring with a spring constant of 3.5 N/m. The other end of the spring is firmly anchored to a fixed post on the surface. Determine the compressed length of the spring.