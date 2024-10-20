Two swimmers are in a circular pool with a diameter of 60 meters. One swimmer, weighing 50 kg, is swimming in the north direction at a speed of 2 m/s, while the other swimmer, weighing 70 kg, is swimming in the west direction at 4 m/s. If they collide and hold onto each other, at what point on the edge of the pool will they reach? In other words, in what direction will they end up after they collide and stick together? Give your answer as an angle measured clockwise from due west.