Computer games can simulate an encounter between predator and prey. The prey will retaliate to protect its young ones while the predator attacks. In one simulation, a 1.10 kg duck is chasing a 2.80 kg eagle. The duck, flying at 8.90 m/s, hits the eagle perpendicularly and bounces back at 4.80 m/s. If the eagle was flying at 14.8 m/s before the collision, what is the change in its direction of motion (in degrees)?
A team of researchers is studying collisions on a (frictionless) frozen pond. Two volunteers, Joy and Glad perform the demonstration. Joy of mass 62.0 kg stands still. Glad of mass 52.0 kg slides towards Joy at a velocity of 11.5 m/s to perform a collision. After the collision, Glad is moving at 7.00 m/s directed at 42.4° from her initial direction. Determine the magnitude and direction of Joy's velocity following the collision.
Bumpers in cars absorb energy in low-speed collisions and release the energy again causing cars to bounce off. An accident occurs when an 850 kg car moving to the east at 1.30 m/s collides with a second car of mass 400 kg headed to the west at 1.00 m/s. The velocity of the 850 kg car after the collision is determined to be 0.435 m/s in its earlier direction. Determine the speed of the 400 kg car after the collision.
During your leisure time, you conduct an experiment on the collision of blocks. You set a system that fires blocks toward each other. In one setup, you keep block A of mass 0.850 kg at rest and fire block B of mass 0.650 kg towards block A. After the collision, you measure the velocities of the blocks to be 1.76 m/s to the left for block A and 0.202 m/s to the right for block B. Determine the speed of block B before the collision.
Computer games are simulations of possible real-life situations. A computer engineer has designed a game involving birds. Players of the game are using a 1.30 kg duck and a 4.60 kg hawk. The hawk is diving at 35.2 m/s when it collides with the duck flying at 13.4 m/s at a right angle. If the duck bounces back at 6.00 m/s, determine the hawk's speed immediately after the collision.
A forensic science technician shoots horizontally a projectile of mass 15.0 g into a wooden box of mass 3.5 kg placed on a rough horizontal table. The projectile sticks into the box. After the collision, the box moves 1.75 m on the table. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the box and the table is 0.25. Calculate the speed of the projectile just before the collision.
Two swimmers are in a circular pool with a diameter of 60 meters. One swimmer, weighing 50 kg, is swimming in the north direction at a speed of 2 m/s, while the other swimmer, weighing 70 kg, is swimming in the west direction at 4 m/s. If they collide and hold onto each other, at what point on the edge of the pool will they reach? In other words, in what direction will they end up after they collide and stick together? Give your answer as an angle measured clockwise from due west.
A 410 g cat is running at 4.1 m/s when it catches a 12 g mouse running toward it at 22 m/s. What is the cat’s speed immediately after catching the mouse?