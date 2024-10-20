11. Momentum & Impulse / Completely Inelastic Collisions / Problem 5

Computer games are simulations of possible real-life situations. A computer engineer has designed a game involving birds. Players of the game are using a 1.30 kg duck and a 4.60 kg hawk. The hawk is diving at 35.2 m/s when it collides with the duck flying at 13.4 m/s at a right angle. If the duck bounces back at 6.00 m/s, determine the hawk's speed immediately after the collision.