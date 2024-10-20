11. Momentum & Impulse / Completely Inelastic Collisions / Problem 1

Computer games can simulate an encounter between predator and prey. The prey will retaliate to protect its young ones while the predator attacks. In one simulation, a 1.10 kg duck is chasing a 2.80 kg eagle. The duck, flying at 8.90 m/s, hits the eagle perpendicularly and bounces back at 4.80 m/s. If the eagle was flying at 14.8 m/s before the collision, what is the change in its direction of motion (in degrees)?