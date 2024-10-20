13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion / Problem 2

A cylindrical cell is given an initial speed of v 0 at the bottom of a smooth ramp that makes an angle of 20° with the horizontal. The cell rolls up 1.3 m without slipping before stopping briefly and rolling down. The roughness of the ramp is increased, and the cell is given the same initial speed of v 0 at the bottom of the ramp. The cell rolls up without slipping a distance of 1.1 m. Calculate the coefficient of rolling friction of the rough ramp.