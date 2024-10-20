13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion / Problem 1

A physics teacher uses a ramp making an angle of 20.° with the horizontal to show the students the rolling motion of different objects. First, she releases from rest a disk of diameter d from a height of 50. cm above the floor. Then, she releases a uniform spherical ball of diameter d from a height of h. The two objects reach the end of the ramp at the same speed. Find h. Consider that the two objects roll to the bottom without slipping.