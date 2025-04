A box is being pulled by three ropes as illustrated below. Given the known forces F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F 1 ​ ​ = 200 N and F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F 2 ​ ​ = 250 N, calculate the magnitude and direction of F 3 → \overrightarrow{F_3} F 3 ​ ​ necessary to maintain equilibrium.