Equilibrium in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Equilibrium in 2D / Problem 1

Find the tension in cords A, B, and C for an object with weight w suspended by cords as shown below. 
Diagram showing forces in equilibrium with cords A, B, and C supporting weight W at angles.

