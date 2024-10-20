- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A base jumper athlete carrying a parachute stands at the free end of a 4.0 m long homogenous board placed at the top of a skyscraper. The board is fixed on the left end and lies on support, P, at a distance d = 1.5 m from the left-hand end, as shown in the image. If the jumper weighs 650 N (with the parachute) and the board 300 N, determine the force at the support point.
Two cables connect, vertically, each extremity of a uniform horizontal wooden board of 15 kg mass to the ceiling of a living room. The length L of the board is 1 m. The left and right cables can withstand maximum tensions of 200 N and 300 N, respectively. You want to place a flower pot on the board. What is the maximum weight you can place without breaking either cable and where should you place it?
A group of amateur engineers wants to find the center of mass of a person using a simple experiment. They set up a 3-meter-long, 6 kg wooden plank horizontally, placing one end on a scale and the other end on a support. A 55 kg participant lays down on the plank, positioning their feet above the support. The engineers read the scale and observe that it measures a mass of 22 kg. Determine the distance from the participant's feet to their center of mass.
A flagpole 2.7 m high is stabilized by two cables. These cables are fixed to the ground 2.1 m away from each other and each 2.1 m from the base of the pole. Each cable experiences a force of 116 N. Assuming the flag attached at the top of the pole is perfectly horizontal, what is the force exerted on the flag due to the tension in the cables?
Determine the tension FT in the support cable and the force FA at pin A for a cantilever truss supporting a 65.0 kN billboard at point E, neglecting the weight of the truss itself.