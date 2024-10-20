A base jumper athlete carrying a parachute stands at the free end of a 4.0 m long homogenous board placed at the top of a skyscraper. The board is fixed on the left end and lies on support, P, at a distance d = 1.5 m from the left-hand end, as shown in the image. If the jumper weighs 650 N (with the parachute) and the board 300 N, determine the force at the support point.