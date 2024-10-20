15. Rotational Equilibrium / Equilibrium with Multiple Supports / Problem 2

Two cables connect, vertically, each extremity of a uniform horizontal wooden board of 15 kg mass to the ceiling of a living room. The length L of the board is 1 m. The left and right cables can withstand maximum tensions of 200 N and 300 N, respectively. You want to place a flower pot on the board. What is the maximum weight you can place without breaking either cable and where should you place it?