Gravitational Forces in 2D
Consider a probe of mass 750 kg in a low-Venus orbit (circular orbit A) that needs to move to a higher orbit (circular orbit B) as shown in the figure. To move from orbit A to orbit B, the satellite must travel through an intermediate elliptical orbit known as a transfer orbit. Calculate the work produced by the probe's engine to move the probe from orbit A to the elliptical orbit.
