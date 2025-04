Four masses, which are called: m 1 = 5 k g m_1=5\ kg m 1 ​ = 5 k g , m 2 = 4 k g m_2=4\ kg m 2 ​ = 4 k g , m 3 = 3 k g m_3=3\ kg m 3 ​ = 3 k g , and m 4 = 6 k g m_4=6\ kg m 4 ​ = 6 k g , are positioned at the corners of a rectangle as shown below. Determine what the x x x and y y y components of the gravitational force exerted on mass m 1 m_1 m 1 ​ due to the other three masses will be. Express the force in vector notation using i ^ \hat{i} i ^ and j ^ \hat{j} j ^ ​ .