During a rescue mission, three firefighters are linked together by a rope as they ascend a steep slope. The slope is inclined at 35° to the horizontal, as shown in the diagram. Unexpectedly, the last firefighter loses footing, leading the second firefighter to also lose balance. Fortunately, the first firefighter successfully supports both of them. With each firefighter weighing 70 kg, determine the tension in each of the two segments of the rope connecting the three firefighters. Assume negligible friction between the slipping firefighters and the surface.